Can central govt clarify confusion? As PM Modi takes Covaxin, Owaisi questions Covishield's efficacy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Raising question against the effectiveness of Serunm Institute's Covishield, the vaccine against coronavirus, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said it is not "as effective" for people aged 64 and above.



"As per German Government, Covishield is not as effective for people aged 64 and above. The vaccine is for people aged between 18 and 64. Can the central government clarify the confusion? Is this a coincidence that the Prime Minister took Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine today? However, I urge all to get vaccinated," Owaisi told ANI.

Covishield is developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Soon after receiving the jab, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS."

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

