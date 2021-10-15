Can US ensure Taiwan's sovereignty without entering into war: Report

Recently, supporting Taiwan has become more important than ever after US President Joe Biden's disastrous surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan--in which he didn't consult or even inform our allies, reported Newsweek.If the US fails to keep its decades-long public commitment to Taiwan, it would be "devastating and would also shatter Washington's reputation as a reliable ally", and countries around the world would become more likely to accommodate the Chinese Communist Party.Leaders of the Chinese Communist Party have issued a wave of threatening articles and speeches about retaking Taiwan and recently over 150 military aircraft flew near Taiwanese airspace this month. These are a sign that the threat to Taiwan is "real and it could come sooner".The support of the US to Taiwan has been irritant to Beijing as China claims sovereignty over Taiwan. The Chinese leaders have expressed their desire to "reunify" the country.On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping had said that "solving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people", said Newsweek.However, Taipei sees itself as increasingly distinct from mainland China. But a large percentage (about 26 per cent in 2016) of Taiwan's trade is with the mainland.Taipei and Beijing's financial relations faces two short-term dangers. First, in an attempt to feed nationalist pride and strengthen his dictatorship, Xi Jinping could be pushed to decide on conquering Taiwan. Second, China's continuous aggressive actions against Taipei could lead to a mistake or overreaction which could simply escalate into a major war.For the US, its benefit is in avoiding war in the Taiwan Strait while retaining the independence of Taiwan.In recent war games involving China, the United States ended up losing or having to use nuclear weapons. Senior generals and admirals have spoken out repeatedly about our inability to defeat China with the current force structure, said Newsweek."To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace," first US president George Washington said in his first annual address to Congress on January 8, 1790.The key is to strengthen Taiwan and make it fully prepared, which is so formidable it would be hopeless for China to try to conquer it.Former national security advisers Robert O'Brien and Alex Gray recently wrote for The Wall Street Journal, the US and European allies should provide Taiwan with anti-ship weapons, air-dropped sea mines and shoulder-fired missile launchers, according to Newsweek.Taipei needs an integrated defence system with major allies in an attempt to stop efforts at coercion.However, Taiwan, as an island, would be vulnerable to the Chinese threats against seaborne traffic as it largely depends on seaborne traffic to keep its economy prosperous. And amid threats, no company would insure ships travelling into such uncertainty.But, against any Chinese intimidation, the US, Japan and Australian navies could provide a countervailing threat.Recently, the US, Britain, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands maritime exercise seemed to be a good example to counter China's aggression against Taiwan.As Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has said that the desired goal, quite frankly, is not to fight China."No one wants to enter into a conflict. It's our ultimate responsibility to deter them from what they're trying to accomplish, including taking over Taiwan. So it's incredibly important...that we make the investments now, this year, as necessary to actually be able to focus more so on China and many of the other threats that we sometimes face around the world," Newsweek reported quoting Toro. (ANI)