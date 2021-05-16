Can we have end to this 'Rambo culture', asks Sajad Lone

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) People's Conference Chairman Sajad Lone has hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Police for arresting the sons of separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai.

Sehrai, who was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), died in a Jammu hospital on May 5.

"And y do u have to do that. Which society will condone ur actions. They lost their father who died while being in govt custody. What r u competing for—- ferocity. Point taken. Yes u do come across as ferocious, Cruel and Ugly. Now Can we have an end to this Rambo culture," Lone said in a tweet.