Canada allows entry of fully vaccinated US citizens, permanent residents

Eligible US citizens and permanent residents must live in the US and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ottawa, Aug 10 (IANS) Canada has unilaterally started allowing the entry of fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents after the two neighbouring countries agreed to close the border to non-essential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic 17 months ago.

They are also required to show proof of a negative molecular test for Covid-19 that's no more than 72 hours old and to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

Fully vaccinated visitors who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border.

Monday also marked the end of mandatory quarantine hotels.

Previously, all travellers flying into Canada from an international destination had to quarantine at an airport hotel at their own expense for up to three days while they await a Covid-19 test result.

Before Monday, international flights were only permitted to land in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary, but under the new rules, international flights can now land in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The Canadian government is planning to open its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from the rest of the world starting September 7.

All foreign visitors have to get one of the Canada-approved four vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson option.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration extended the US-Canada border closure on non-essential travel until at least August 21, citing concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

Air and sea travellers are exempt, though passengers by rail, ferry and pleasure boat are not.

