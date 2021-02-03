Canada-based NGO offers free medical help to agitating farmers

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A Canada-based Non-Government Organisation, Damdami Taksal Khalsa Seva Society, is providing free medicines to the agitating farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border.
Arvinder Singh, a physiotherapist associated with the NGO, told IANS, "We have been offering free-of-cost medical service to farmers since January this year."
Singh said they have set up a camp at Singhu border as well. Medicines as well as physio machines are available at the camps, he added. This clearly shows that many NGOs are providing free help to the agitating farmers.
He told IANS that the NGO team is present at the camps all the time and is constantly checking the farmers blood pressure there. An ambulance is provided, too, in case of a medical emergency.
--IANS
