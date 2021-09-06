Canada: Indian diaspora in Vancouver holds protest against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

Vancouver [Canada], September 6 (ANI): A large number of people from the Indian diaspora in Vancouver got together to express their concerns about New Democratic Party (NDP) leader and MP Jagmeet Singh's silence on the attack on the Hindu community in Canada.



This protest comes amid the national election in Canada scheduled for September 20.

On Sunday, a group of people came together to raise their voices against Jagmeet Singh before the election in his constituency. Activists walked to his office with banners criticising Singh.

"Why Jagmeet is quiet on Air India bombing? Why Jagmeet never goes to temples and why he is quiet on the attack on Canadian Hindus in Brampton on Independence Day. The Hindu community especially feels unsafe under his leadership," said one of the protestors.

Protesters also held posters stating that "Jagmeet Singh's family attacks Hindus and roam free in Canada."

Furthermore, the demonstrators have expressed plans to organise frequent protests in this regard. So far, Jagmeet Singh's office has not responded to the accusations.

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin have been calling Jagmeet Singh to protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians.

In recent months, the Indian diaspora in Canada has organised multiple rallies, calling for stronger India-Canada ties.

Earlier this year, India had requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by separatist groups to the Indian community after they held a "Tiranga rally" in support of farm laws. (ANI)