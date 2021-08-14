Canada to accept 20,000 vulnerable Afghans as Taliban blitz continues

Ottawa [Canada], August 14 (ANI): Canada on Friday (local time) announced it is expanding a program to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees amid Taliban onslaught in Afghanistan.
"Canada is expeditiously carrying out special resettlement operations to evacuate Afghan nationals who provided critical support to the Canadian mission. Many more Afghan lives are now under increasing threat and many have already fled," said Marco Mendicino.
The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started leaving Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year.
Taliban has toppled six provincial capitals in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of provinces fallen to the terrorists to 18, local media reported on Friday.
Khaama Press reported that centres of Kandahar, Helmand, Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Logar, Zabul, and Oruzgan provinces fell to the Taliban in the past 24 hours. (ANI)