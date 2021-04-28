Canada to provide Rs 60 cr to India to combat Covid

Ottawa, April 28 (IANS) The Canadian government has announced to provide help of 10 million Canadian dollars (About Rs 60 crore) to India to fight the situation that emerged following the outbreak of the worst Covid-19 wave.

Canadian minister Karina Gould tweeted on Tuesday night: "Announced today: We are providing $10 million through the @redcrosscanada to the @IndianRedCross to support people in India as they combat #COVID19."