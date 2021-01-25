Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 7,50,000

Canada's most populous province of Ontario reported 1,958 new cases of the Covid-19 on Monday, fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases when the province marks the anniversary of detecting its first infection, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ottawa, Jan 26 (IANS) Canada's Covid-19 cases surpassed 7,50,000 on Monday morning, with the total hitting 7,50,546, including 17,847 deaths, according to media reports.

Today's report brings the province's lab-confirmed case total to 2,56,960, including 5,846 deaths and 2,27,494 recoveries.

The province's seven-day average for the number of cases reported is 2,370, down significantly from the 3,034 reported the same time last week. There are currently 23,620 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported its lowest case count in the province in weeks with 1,203 new cases and 43 deaths on Monday. The province has confirmed 2,54,836 cases and 9,521 deaths and 2,28,887 recoveries.

Canada has seen a recent downward trend in daily case counts over the past 10 days, with a seven-day average of 6,079 new cases daily on January 15-21, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"While this suggests that community-based measures may be starting to take effect, it is too soon to be sure that current measures are strong enough and broad enough to maintain a steady downward trend," said Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam in a statement.

"It is important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to Covid-19. This is why it is important for everyone to continue with individual precautions to protect ourselves, our families and our communities," Tam said.

Tam said that outbreaks continue to occur in high-risk populations and communities, including hospitals and long-term care homes, correctional facilities, congregate living settings, Indigenous communities, and more remote areas of the country.

"These factors underscore the importance of sustaining public health measures and individual practices and not easing restrictions too fast or too soon. This is particularly important in light of the emergence of new virus variants of concern that could rapidly accelerate the transmission of Covid-19 in Canada," Tam added.

--IANS

int/rs