Canada's largest auto dealer Ajay Dilawri honoured

After immigrating from India, the family started the auto business in 1985. Today, the Group is Canada's top auto dealer, selling 35 brands and employing about 4,000 staff.

The Dilawri Group, owned by Ajay Dilawri and his two brothers, owns 76 dealerships across five provinces in Canada.

Vancouver, Aug 4 (IANS) Indo-Canadian Ajay Dilawri, whose Dilawri Group is the largest auto dealer in Canada, has been honoured with the Order of British Columbia.

Conferring the highest provincial honour on him, the British Columbian government citation says, "Ajay Dilawri is a leading entrepreneur whose vision, perseverance, leadership, and social conscience continues to improve the lives of many people in our province. He has made a significant and far-reaching impact throughout British Columbia."

The citation adds, "Ajay and his brothers Kap and Tony are the founders of the Dilawri Group -- the largest automotive group in Canada, with more than 4,000 employees and 76 automotive dealerships across Canada. With 24 dealerships in B.C. alone, he supports more than 2,000 employees and their families in his home province. His significant investment in electrical vehicle development is also helping address climate change and contributes to a greener economy.

"The Dilawri brothers' success is largely based on learning a strong work ethic from their parents, who immigrated to Canada from India. They haven't forgotten their upbringing and have built the business not only for financial success, but to generate enough capital to give back to the community."

The family has also donated millions to its Dilawri Foundation that focuses on children, health care, mental health, education, autism, and public safety.

