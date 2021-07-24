Canada's new cases of Covid up over past week

As of Friday, Canada reported a cumulative total of 1,425,552 cases, including 26,535 deaths, according to CTV, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ottawa, July 24 (IANS) Canada reported an average of 448 new Covid-19 cases daily on July 16-22, up 13 percent over the previous week, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has said.

Ontario, the most populous province with 14 million people, confirmed 192 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which came after 85 new infections on Thursday. Before that, the province reported case numbers below the 150 mark for three days.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 160, up from 151 at this point last week.

The latest data showed an average of 542 people with Covid-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day on July 16-22, 14 per cent fewer than last week, the PHAC said.

This includes, on average 244 people who were being treated in intensive care units (ICU), 20 per cent fewer than last week and an average of eight deaths was reported daily on July 16-22.

As of Thursday, Canada has administered over 46.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Over 80 per cent of people aged 12 years or older have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and over 60 per cent are fully vaccinated across the country.

Variants of concern represent the majority of recently reported Covid-19 cases, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta that have been detected in most provinces and territories in the country.

