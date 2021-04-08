Canadian organic skincare line launches in India

The product line is formulated especially for sensitive skin types and geared towards anti-ageing and acne-prone skin; it is made for men and women, all skin types, at any stage of life. The products launched in India include a wide range of facial cleansers, toners and moisturizers along with eye and face makeup remover, intensive serum, night restore complex, premium eye serum among others.

Dr. Jagvir Singh, Founder and CEO, said: ''The Indian organic skincare space is evolving constantly and we are excited to launch our brand in this market. Through our research on powerful bioactives and novel extraction techniques that allow us to zero in and take a look at botanical molecules that address specific skincare concerns, the brand is beyond just being organically sourced. We understand that alleviating everyday skincare concerns, regardless of what stage of life one is in, requires scientific evidence through research and the absence of parabens, gluten, petroleum by-products, animal by-products, and artificial oils, alcohol and fragrances. Our natural and organic skincare allows consumers to refresh their routine with unequivocal vitamin and antioxidant support to relieve, restore and revitalize their skin."

Manufactured in a 4,000 square feet production facility in Canada, equipped with advanced manufacturing equipment, follows the strictest procedures prescribed under NNHP GMP and Health Canada guidelines. The company also ensures to verify the purity of the ingredients, uniformity of its production batches, stability data, in-process integrity and safety, and shelf life data.

