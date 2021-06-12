Canadian politician arrested for violating public health act

Bernier was charged on Friday under the Public Health Act for attending a rally against Covid-19 restrictions in Manitoba and for failing to self-isolate once he got to the province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bernier was pulled out by police who handcuffed him and put him in the back seat of a vehicle of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on his way to another event.

Before his arrest, Bernier got a ticket for violating public health orders at a rally earlier Friday.

He said he planned to fight it.

Local police said Bernier knew of the health act and has already received a ticket, and the continuation of the offense of violating the current public health orders in Manitoba has resulted in his arrest.

People's Party of Canada spokesperson Martin Masse said in a statement Bernier was "wrongfully arrested" on charges that violate his charter rights, CBC News reported.

"This isn't about Covid anymore. It's political repression. This is the kind of stuff countries like China and Russia do," Masse said.

