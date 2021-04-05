Cancel candidature of Stalin, Udhyanidhi: AIADMK

In his complaint R.M. Babu Murugavel, AIADMK's Advocate Wing Joint Secretary has alleged that Stalin's wife Durga Stalin had paid Rs 10,000 to women self-help groups in the Kolathur constituency seeking their votes as well as to canvass for her husband.

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The ruling AIADMK on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to cancel the candidature of top five DMK leaders, including party President M.K. Stalin, General Secretary Durai Murugan and Youth Wing leader Udhyanidhi Stalin for bribing the voters.

Murugavel has also alleged that affiliates and associates of Stalin have been distributing Rs 5,000 to voters through G-Pay.

The AIADMK leader has also sent a complaint letter to the EC against DMK's K.N. Nehru, contesting from Tiruchirappalli West, Udhyanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni), E.V.Velu (Thiruvannamalai) and Durai Murugan (Katpadi) alleging cash distribution to voters ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 by their associates and also through G-Pay.

The AIADMK has also urged the EC to issue a gag order on Sun News Channel stopping it from telecasting banned videos, clippings, footage and also issue a showcause notice.

