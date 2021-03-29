Cancelling Shigmo clearly targets Bahujan Samaj: Girish Chodankar

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 29 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Sunday hit out at the state government for cancelling the Shigmo festival parade, alleging that the Bahujan Samaj was being targeted.



He further pointed out that the pandemic had not stopped the 'irresponsible' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from organising other BJP programs.

"The BJP government has targeted Bahujan Samaj again by cancelling the traditional festival of Shigmotsav citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The irresponsible government headed by defective Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has not restricted itself from organizing programs to project Modi and BJP," the Congress leader charged.

He further said, "If the insensitive BJP Government is so concerned about the people's health and the spread of Covid-19, they could have restricted public movement during Shigmo Parades by making arrangements to televise live Shigmo Romtamel and Chitrarath Parades."

"Why can't the BJP government, which organised virtual rallies to make propaganda for PM Narendra Modi, now make arrangements to televise and stream live Shigmotsav on various social media platforms," Chodankar questioned.

He also pointed out that in pictures, the Chief Minister can be seen holding meetings with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and almost everyone was without masks.

The Goa government had, on Friday, announced that the highly-anticipated Shigmo festival parade in the state stands cancelled this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the ongoing State Legislative Assembly Session that the decision to cancel the Shigmo parades has been taken to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 infection and that artists would be compensated.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar who sought to know whether the state government is going ahead with the annual float parades.

There are currently 1,379 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, as per the union health ministry. So far, a total of 55,250 recoveries and 824 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

