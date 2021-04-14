Candidate, 2 others shot at ahead of UP Panchayat polls

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 14 (IANS) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at a rival candidate and her husband in Gorakhpur.

The arrested man is a close aide of a Gram Pradhan candidate.

The victim has been identified as Sheela Devi, 40, and her husband Akhilesh Singh, 40, a former Gram Pradhan.