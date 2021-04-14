Candidate, 2 others shot at ahead of UP Panchayat polls

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 14 (IANS) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at a rival candidate and her husband in Gorakhpur.
The arrested man is a close aide of a Gram Pradhan candidate.
The victim has been identified as Sheela Devi, 40, and her husband Akhilesh Singh, 40, a former Gram Pradhan.
Sheela is contesting for the post of Gram Pradhan from the Hata Chandauli village. Nand Gopal, an aide of Akhilesh, also sustained injuries.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gorakhpur Range, Preetinder Singh, said, "Akhilesh sustained injuries on the chest and neck while Nand Gopal sustained injuries on the feet. The two are undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical college while Sheela was discharged after primary treatment at the local CHC."
The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims were interacting with the voters, said the police.
--IANS
amita/dpb