Candlelight march held in Amritsar demanding action against school where minor girl was raped

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A candlelight march was organised in Amritsar on Tuesday demanding action against the school in Beas where an eight-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a Class 10 student last week.



Many people, including children and women, took part in the march. The demonstrators were seen carrying placards which read - Justice is a must - Action against the school administration -- Enough is enough. No More and -- "Girls are not objects, Stop rape terrorism".

The demonstrators were heard shouting slogans - "School prashashan murdabad" and "We want justice."

"What happened with the girl (victim) was wrong. If girls will not be safe in schools, where else they will be. That is why we are carrying out this candle march," a demonstrator said.

Another demonstrator accused the police of negligence and alleged that no action was taken against the school administration.

As per reports, the parents of the victim were informed by the school that she was crying. It emerged that she was allegedly raped by a class 10 student of the same school. (ANI)

