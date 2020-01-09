Candlelight vigil against CAA, NRC held at Jama Masjid, LalKuan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Hundreds of citizens took part in a candlelight vigil from Lal Kuan to Jama Masjid in Delhi.

The vigil on Wednesday night was held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



Protests have been ongoing in various parts of the country, including the national capital, over CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

