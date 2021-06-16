'Cannibal of Las Ventas': Spanish man jailed for killing, eating his mother

Madrid [Spain], June 17 (ANI): A Spanish national has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother in the country's capital Madrid.



Citing a court statement which was published on Tuesday, CNN reported that Alberto Sanchez Gomez had killed his mother, chopped her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019.

Sanchez, now 28, was arrested in February 2019 and his trial started in April. He was sentenced to 15 years for murder and five months for the desecration of a corpse.

Apart from the charges, Sanchez will also have to pay around 73,000 US dollars to his brother in compensation, ruled the court, which rejected the defense's plea that Sanchez was "psychologically disturbed."

According to CNN, Spain Police officers found remains of the victim in Tupperware boxes.

Sanchez strangled his mother to death following an argument. Later, he cut up her body using a carpenter's saw and two kitchen knives, storing some of the pieces in the freezer and throwing others into the trash in plastic bags, as per the document shared by the Madrid prosecutor's office.

Sanchez has been dubbed the "cannibal of Las Ventas" by local media, after the area of Madrid where he lived with his mother.

In December 2018, two South African men were sentenced to life in prison for murder in what locals dubbed the "cannibal case." (ANI)

