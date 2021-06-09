Canon India unveils its line up of photo printers

The new PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, PIXMA PRO-200 and imagePROGRAF PRO-300 are priced at Rs 18,789, Rs 24,801, Rs 41,401 and Rs 59,621, respectively, and will be available from June.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) In a bid to expand its product portfolio, Canon India on Wednesday launched new its new line up of photo printers for the Indian consumers starting at Rs 18,789.

"As a complete 360-degree input-to-output solutions provider, we take pride in our imaging technology designed to capture true-to-life situations and printing technology that converts those colourful, abstract memories into a beautiful, frame-worthy picture," Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

The two new PIXMA G series 6-colour ink tank printers are built to unlock the power of high quality, enhanced photo longevity and low-cost printing for photo studios, businesses, homes and creative work.

The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4x6-inch prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about the cost of printing.

Unlike conventional designs, the G570 and G670 are not only a breeze to maintain, but also built to live through high print volume demands, the company said.

The new G Series features 6 colour all dye ink tank system. Along with cyan, magenta, yellow and black these printers come with the new red and grey ink.

The addition of red ink supercharges photographs ranging from blood-red sunsets to automobiles in gleaming red, injecting an arterial intensity not possible with composite inks, the company said.

Grey ink ensures consistent monochromatic accuracy in print after print, while black ink adds contrast, enhancing subject focus as well as fore from background separation, it added.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and PIXMA PRO-200 house Canon's latest printing technologies to create professional photos and exhibition-ready prints up to A3+ sizes.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is equipped with the LUCIA PRO pigment ink system and Crystal-fidelity digital image processing workflow that ensures the highest retention of image quality from image capture to print.

