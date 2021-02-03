CanSino's covax to continue advancing phase-3 trials: Report

The independent committee "found the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine met its pre-specified primary safety and efficacy targets under an interim analysis of phase-3 trial data," the report said.

Beijing, Feb 3 (IANS) China's CanSino Biologics Inc. has got green light to continue phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine with the support of findings of an independent data monitoring committee, said media reports.

No adverse events related to the vaccine had occurred, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is developed by CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Academy of Military Sciences in China.

CanSino was approved to conduct phase-3 clinical trials in some countries in Europe and Asia, Wu Yuanbin, an official with China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said in September last year.

