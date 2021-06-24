Can't compare sedition charges to Emergency: Goa BJP official

Panaji, June 24 (IANS) There is a difference between the mass arrests made during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and the cases of sedition which are being filed in the country now, Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said on Thursday.

"As far as the sedition charges are concerned, it is up to the states as to how they apply them on a case to case basis. We cannot compare this to the Emergency period. During Emergency, the Congress and the Prime Minister of the time tried to create (an atmosphere of) sedition when it was not prevalent," Sawaikar told reporters.