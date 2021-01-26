'Can't condone lawlessness': Shashi Tharoor says farmers' flag atop Red Fort 'most unfortunate'

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As protesters agitating against the new farm laws entered the premises of Red Fort here on Tuesday and hoisted from its ramparts flags they were carrying, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the act and said although he supports the farmers' protest, he cannot condone lawlessness.



"Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers' protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," Tharoor tweeted.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the incident, said any violence in a democracy is not acceptable.

"Disturbing images of protest going out of control at the Red Fort. Tricolour disrespect is unacceptable. Any violence in a democracy is unacceptable. Law must be supreme. No side wins, the nation loses. Sad day for the Republic," she tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has slammed the Central Government saying, the government didn't listen to the protesting farmers till the end.

"Was the government eagerly waiting for this day? The government did not listen to millions of farmers till the end. What type of democracy is flourishing in our country? This is not democracy, brother...something else is going on. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

A protestor climbed up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th century monument and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted.

The protestors came to central Delhi deviating from the route which had been decided for tractor march. Violence erupted near ITO area of national capital as tractors driven by protestors attempted to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Protesting farmers reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles.

Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

