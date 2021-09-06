'Can't delve into conspiracy theories': SC on PIL for int'l task force on Covid

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told counsel that a prayer in the petition seeks direction for constitution of an international expert body, which comprises of experts from China. "You must go to the government. We have no jurisdiction on Chinese and US citizens (to be included on this task force)."

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking constitution of an international body of experts to examine if the Covid-19 Delta variant could be a synthetic pathogen.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, added: "We will rather focus on managing pandemic in our country than delving into conspiracy theories involving other nations."

Justice Chandrachud told the petitioner's counsel that he had the power to move the government, as the government is meant for people. "These are matters of policy," said the top court, as it declined to entertain the plea.

The plea, filed by Mumbai-based researcher and Abhinav Bharat Congress trustee Pankaj K. Phadnis, had also sought to apprise the apex court on the steps taken to prevent Covid third wave and added that the variant first found in India is now the dominant virus strain in the world, bringing condemnation upon India in the eyes of the world.

The plea argued that the Covid tragedy is not yet over, and people are all forced to live under serious restrictions awaiting the third wave. It further sought direction to the Centre to scientifically keep track of any further mutation that might occur in future.

