Can't intimidate us with jail, says Mamata after CBI's notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) served notice to the wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in a coal scam case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the people of Bengal cannot be intimidated with jail.



Addressing an event celebrating the International Mother Language Day at Deshapriya Park here, Banerjee said, "There are some leaders (in Delhi) who said they knew how to break the spine of Bengal. It is not easy to break our spine. Bengal taught me to fight bravely like a tiger. We cannot be intimidated with jail. The people who have fought against guns do not fear fighting a rat."

She urged people to answer phone calls by greeting 'Joy Bangla'.

"I request all of you to say 'Joy Bangla' whenever you answer a phone call instead of 'hello'," said the chief minister.

Earlier on Sunday, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

"At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.

Without naming, the TMC leader has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power.

Tensions between the TMC and BJP have intensified recently as the Assembly polls in West Bengal draw near.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)