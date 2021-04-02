Can't rule out imposing lockdown if COVID-19 situation persists in Maharashtra, says Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that possibility of lockdown cannot be ruled out if the current coronavirus situation prevails while cautioning that the state may fall short of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15 to 20 days.



"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," Thackeray said after he held a crucial meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"In a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID19. If the number of cases keeps increasing, there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days," Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths. The case fertility in Maharashtra stands at 1.91 per cent.

"There could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID19 situation deteriorates. We are in a Catch 22 situation - should we look at economy or health?" the Chief Minister said in a televised address.

There are 3,89,382 active COVID-19 cases in the state as on today.

As many as 24,126 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries to 24,57,494. The recovery rate in the state 84.62 per cent.

Out of 2,01,58,719 laboratory samples, 29,04,076 have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration had imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from tomorrow.

As many as 9,086 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,000 recoveries, and 58 deaths were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

