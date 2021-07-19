Can't stop tourists from entering state; regulation at crowded places being done, says Himachal Pradesh CM

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In view of the increased footfall of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that one cannot stop tourists from entering the state, however, regulation is being done at crowded places.



Thakur had attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other officials in Delhi today.

Addressing the reporters after the meeting, Thakur said, "You can't stop tourists from entering the state. The tourism industry has been the worst affected (in aftermath of COVID), hence it's not right to stop these activities. What can be done and is being done is regulation at crowded places."

On July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is a matter of concern that people visiting hill stations and markets were not wearing masks and not following protocol. "This is not right. Many times we hear this argument and some people say proudly that we want to enjoy it before the third wave arrives. It is important to explain to the people that the third wave will not come on its own", the PM had said.

Giving details about the meeting held today with PM Modi, Thakur said, "During my meeting with PM Modi, he sought details over state developmental projects and appreciated our vaccine management efforts. I also apprised him of more vaccine requirements, so that the state does even better."

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the state government for effectively implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state. (ANI)