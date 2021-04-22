Can't surrender Bengal to two goons of Delhi: Mamata

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): With polling underway for the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that she cannot surrender the state to the "two goons of Delhi".



Addresses a public rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, Mamata said, "I am not a player, but I know how to play. I was the best player in the Lok Sabha earlier. We cannot surrender our Bengal to two goons of Delhi."

The rally witnessed huge crowds with COVID-19 social distancing norms not being followed.

West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said on Wednesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and its rival the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a battle of polls to gain the power of the state.

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections have been completed. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)