'Can't we find permanent solution on disputed issues by talks with clear intention?' Rajnath asks neighbours

By Sahil Pandey

Ladakh [India], June 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked as to why India and its neighbours can not resolve the disputes permanently through talks with a clear intention.



Singh, who is currently in Leh as part of a three-day visit to Ladakh, said this while inaugurating 63 infra projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"We were neighbours, we are neighbours and will remain neighbours. Can't we find a permanent solution on the disputes by talks? Only thing is that there should be a clear intention," Rajnath said.

He also said that India is a believer of 'Vasudev Kutumbhkam' and if the country picks up the weapon, it is for the world and never has the intention to encroach anyone's land.

"India believes in 'Vasudev Kutumbhkum' and the world is our family. We are the follower of world peace. It is our tradition that if we pick up the weapon only for peace, not to attack anyone or achieve victory. Turn the pages of history, India has never attacked any country or encroached any land. Our intention has been clear," he added.

"I am confident that the bridges inaugurated today will play a crucial role in strengthening security as well as promoting the economic development of the respective states through improved connectivity," the Minister said.

The Defence Minister backed the army and said, "Our army is capable of giving it back, we never show our eye to anyone and will not tolerate it if someone shows eye to us."

"Last year, a huge challenged arose on the northern side, but the bravery shown by the army is commendable and our army proved that if they have valour, then they also have patience. If the situation requires patience, then they display it and when it requires bravery then they show it," Rajnath said at the event.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

