CAPFs start mobilising doctors, paramedics for re-activation of Delhi Cantt COVID centre

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have started mobilising doctors and paramedics for re-activation of the Delhi Cantonment COVID-19 centre which will start operating from coming weekend.



In this regard, a letter has been sent to all CAPFs to spare 25 medical officers and 75 paramedics.

The decision for re-activation of the COVID centre was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Currently, the Centre in Delhi Cantonment will have 500 ICU-bedded facilities.

"It has been decided/desired by the MHA to provide/deploy 25 medical officers and 75 paramedical staff from CAPFs for performing COVID duties at DRDO COVID hospital in Delhi Cantonment immediately. In view of the above, the following number of medical officers and paramedical staff is required to be provided," said the letter giving details about the number of officers and staff required from each force.

Assam Rifles has been asked to provide five officers and 10 paramedics. Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPD) will spare six doctors each and 20 and 15 paramedics respectively.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which used to run the biggest COVID care centre in the country, will give four doctors and 20 paramedics, apart from four officers from Sashastra Seema Bal.

The Ministry wants officer/paramedical staff be directed to report to DRDO COVID hospital, Delhi Cantonment by April 16 to perform duties from the weekend.

Delhi on Sunday registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the 24 hours. The cumulative count of infections reached 7,25,197.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier hinted out at a lockdown, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal had said at a press conference. (ANI)