CAPFs to display their combat skills on National Unity Day

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) For the first time, a contingent of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be displaying their skills and best practices on the National Unity Day on October 31 at the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadiya, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, while the border guarding forces like the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Assam Rifles will showcase their combat skills, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the National Security Guard will display the best practices of their mandated responsibility.