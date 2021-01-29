Capitol police chief calls for permanent fencing

"In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol," USCP Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) Chief of the US Capitol Police Chief (USCP) has called for permanent fencing around the Capitol building in Washington D.C., as well as back up security to prevent a repetition of the January 6 riots, the media reported.

"Even before September 11, 2001, security experts argued that more needed to be done to protect the US Capitol. In fact, a 2006 security assessment specifically recommended the installation of a permanent perimeter fence around the Capitol.

"I look forward to working Congress on identifying the security improvements necessary to ensure the safety and security of Congress and the Capitol," he added.

On a positive note, Pittman said in the statement that "with the assistance of our federal and local law enforcement partners and our Congressional stakeholders, the USCP has hardened the physical security across the Capitol complex in order to further protect Congress".

A day after the violent riots staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump, a seven-foot security fence was erected.

Pittman's statement came just hours after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier on Thursday that she did not want the fencing to become a "long-term fixture".

"We don't want extra troops or fences to be a long-term fixture," Bowser said.

--IANS

ksk/