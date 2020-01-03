Capt Amarinder appeals Pak PM for ensuring rescue of stranded devotees in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it.

"Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic Gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.



Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal has also condemned the incident and said that the Pakistani government should take strong action against the people involved and ensure the safety of Sikhs living in Pakistan.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan earlier today.

As per initial reports, the group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of gurdwara's pathi.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video which, he said, showed an angry Muslim mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.

"Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans," Sirsa said in a tweet.

He also urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate action "on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pakistan". (ANI)

