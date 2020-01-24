Captain Tania Shergill to lead Corps of Signals Contingent at the Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Captain Tania Shergill will be leading the Corps of Signals Contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Speaking to ANI, when asked when did she decide to join the Army, Shergill said, "There was no specific day. Ever since I was a little girl, I had seen my father wearing the uniform. So I always had that at the back of my mind that one day I would want to earn the uniform for myself."



When asked about the selection process for the parade, Captain Shergill said, "The selection happened at our signals training centre a year ago. Two officers were selected then to lead the contingent on Army Day parade as well as the Republic Day parade. The selection was made from a combined pool of male and female officers."

When asked about how she feels to lead the contingent during the parade, Captain Shergill said, "It feels good and it is our duty to remain truthful to the uniform we are wearing. There is no pressure on us."

"It is about equality, the selection was irrespective of our gender. We are soldiers irrespective of caste, gender, place of birth and religion," she added. (ANI)

