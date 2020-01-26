Captain Tanya Shergil leads marching contingent of Corps of Signals on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): A fourth-generation Army Officer -- Captain Tanya Shergil - on Sunday led the marching contingent of the Corps of Signals during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in the national capital.

Shergil, who became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this month, led the Corps which has the motto "Teevra Chaukas", meaning swift and alert.Lieutenant General Asit Mistry led the Republic Day parade as Parade Commander.Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the National Flag on the occasion and received the customary 21-gun salute, which is performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour.The parade, which started at 10:00 am continued for 90 minutes and also include 22 tableaus of states, union territories and government departments.A flypast by Mi-17 V5 choppers, Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters were also performed at the event while latest weapons and equipment were also showcased.Sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and 13 Military bands were also performed at the event. (ANI)