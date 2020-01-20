Captial region authority repeal bill introduced in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Botsa Satyanarayana, state minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, on Monday introduced the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill, 2020 in the state Assembly here.

According to an official statement, the Bill will replace the CRDA with Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).



The state has also increased the benefits to the farmers who gave their lands for the capital, in terms of the annuity and the extent of developed plots and commercial spaces.

"We will fulfil all the assurances given to the farmers," Satyanarayana said.

According to the bill, pension to the landless poor in the capital region will be doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. Annuity term will be increased from 10 to 15 years. (ANI)

