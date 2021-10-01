CAQM issues dust mitigation measures for Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Calling for an online monitoring mechanism for the compliance of dust mitigation measures, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that all construction and demolition projects on a plot area equal to or greater than 500 sq mt in Delhi-NCR have to mandatorily register themselves on its web portal.

The step has been taken to curb and abate air pollution levels arising from construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the National Capital Region (NCR), the CAQM said, adding that it will periodically review the compliance of dust mitigation measures at all C&D sites in the National Capital Region.

Every year from October onwards, Delhi-NCR faces deadly air pollution due to a combination of various point sources of emissions. Construction and demolition dust, vehicular pollution and pollution travelling towards Delhi from Punjab and Haryana, where farmers burn crop residue, are among the prime reasons.

The CAQM will be looking into an "airshed" approach (like watershed, airshed is a geographical area beyond political boundaries wherein winds blowing from one area have an impact on other areas) and the authorities are looking at improved management of the air quality this season because of coordinated actions.

Directions have been issued by CAQM to the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to develop an online mechanism through a web portal for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents, according to a release from the Ministry of Environment & Forests.

The introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures is a compelling necessity to ensure strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

As per the directions of CAQM, all the projects (on plot area equal to or greater than 500 sq mt) of construction and demolition under the territorial jurisdiction of the urban local bodies in the NCR have to mandatorily register at the web portal.

Along with this, provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology will be incorporated in the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents.

Further, the project proponents are required to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites.

--IANS

niv/arm