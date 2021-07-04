Car crash kills 32 in southern Mozambique

Maputo [Mozambique], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 32 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a road accident on Saturday night in Maputo Province, southern Mozambique, Radio Mozambique (RM) reported on Sunday.



The crash, involving one cargo truck and a bus, took place on national EN1 road at the Maluana administrative post in the district of Manhica, which is about 80 kilometers away from the capital city Maputo, the report quoted the Administrator of Manhica Cristina Mafumo as saying.

"The driver of the bus, who survived, made an irregular overtaking at high speed and could not control his vehicle, (which ended up) colliding with other cars," Mafumo told RM.

Thirty-one people, including a two-year-old child, died on the spot and the road was awash with blood. The 32nd victim, a 38-year-old female, lost her life at the Manhica District Hospital, where the wounded were taken to, among whom several are still in critical condition, says the report.

Following the accident, the Police Commander-General Bernardino Rafael went to the scene on Sunday morning, accompanied by the Governor of Maputo Province Julio Jose Parruque, where they seek to find out what happened, according to the report.

Rafael lamented the loss of so many lives and said that it is necessary to consider the banning of the transport company Nhacale, which the passenger bus belongs to and had already been suspended once in 2017, the report says. (ANI/Xinhua)

