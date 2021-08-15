Car driver tries to run over cop in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (IANS) An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was injured when a car driver reportedly tried to run over him in Patiala.

The ASI, Suba Singh, was on routine checking a day ahead of Independence Day when the incident occurred.

As he signalled the motorist to stop the vehicle for checking, the driver tried to run over the policeman, who got a fracture in the leg.