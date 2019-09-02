Car drives into crowd, hurts one in Delhi

In the video, a black luxury sedan is seen surrounded by crowd. The driver is trying to escape by driving back and forth in the Old Gupta Colony of the area. Amid the brouhaha, the driver suddenly reverses the car into the crowd. One man jumps on the vehicle and tries to break the glass panes, but the driver accelerates the car and drives away.

According to the police on Monday, the victim, identified as Kamal Arora, said at around 9.30 p.m, two persons sitting in the car were arguing with locals over something.

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt on the basis of Arora's statement. The car driver is yet to be arrested. "We are checking the CCTV cameras to identify the suspected vehicle and the accused. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Model Town police station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.