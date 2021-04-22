Car explosion kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): A compressed methane gas tank installed in a car has exploded, killing a man and injuring another at a gas station in southern Uzbekistan's Qashqadaryo Region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Thursday.



The incident occurred as the car was being refueled, and the injured man, an employee of the station, was hospitalized immediately, the ministry said.

The regional department of the ministry, local police and the prosecutor's office have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

