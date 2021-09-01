Car found floating off popular Goa beach, driver booked

Panaji, Sep 1 (IANS) Hours after a video of a car floating in the waters off Goa's popular Morjim beach went viral, police on Wednesday arrested its driver for rash and negligent driving.

The Hyundai i20 had been hired from a local rent-a-car agency by Gourav Bishwad, 25, who was last seen driving the vehicle illegally on the beach, police said.