Car ploughs into pedestrians in San Diego, 3 dead

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) At least three people were killed after a vehicle ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the US city of San Diego, police said.

The 71-year-old driver has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), reports Xinhua news agency.

The incident, which occurred on Monday just two blocks away from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) headquarters, also injured six people, who are currently hospitalised.