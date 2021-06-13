Car swallowed up by Mumbai well, efforts on to retrieve it

The car, along with other vehicles, was parked on the well covered by RCC slabs, which were apparently washed away owing to the heavy rains in Mumbai during the past four days.

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) In a freak incident in rain-lashed Mumbai on Sunday morning, a SUV parked in a society compound fell and sank into an old, deep well whose cover got dislodged in the deluge.

The incident happened in the Ramnivas Society on Cama Road in Ghatkopar suburb around 8.30 am.

One of the first to reach the spot was traffic police in-charge Nagraj Majge, said local police even as videos of the incident clicked by locals stunned people.

The video shows the vehicle getting completely sucked into the well where a large sinkhole had developed after the RCC slab broke away and was filled to the brim after the recent rains.

The baffled vehicle owner, Kiran Doshi said in a statement this evening that his car cleaner informed him that the vehicle had tilted dangerously.

"I rushed out to check it and right in front of my eyes, the vehicle was sucked into the well water in barely seconds, before we could do anything," said Doshi.

The Mumbai Police, BMC teams and others rushed to spot and deployed water pumps to empty the well.

The society has requisitioned a crane to lift the vehicle from the bottom of the well, which is more than a century old and around 40-50 deep.

A composed Doshi said that "whatever was destined to happen has happened"

