Cargo complex at Mohali airport to be operational by Nov 30: Chief Secy

At a meeting of the Public Investment Management (PIM) committee, the Chief Secretary was apprised that 10 infrastructure projects worth Rs 795.42 crore have been completed.

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (IANS) The much-awaited cargo complex at the international airport in Mohali will be made operational by November 30, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said on Tuesday.

These include the mega milk processing plant in Bassi Pathana, a 100-bed hospital in Fazilka, a multi-storey car parking at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, concrete road from Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway, and the hi-tech cycle valley in Dhanansu village.

Principal Secretary (Civil Aviation) Tejveer Singh said the civil works of the integrated common use cargo terminal at the Mohali international airport have been completed and necessary equipment are being procured to make it operational.

The cargo complex will be made operational by November 30, he said.

The progress of the cargo complex in Amritsar was also discussed and it was decided that the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion would undertake industry sessions for both the cargo complexes.

On the status of the international airport in Halwara, Tejveer Singh said the construction work of the boundary wall has been completed while the interim terminal building and apron construction work will begin shortly.

