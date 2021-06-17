Cargo vessel runs aground off Maharashtra coast, ICG rescues all 16 crew

The ICG used two Chetak helicopters from Daman and ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to rescue the crew of the Barge MV Mangalam, amidst inclement weather and rough sea conditions, according to the Coast Guard officials.All crew members have been rescued and are safe, the Coast Guard said."In a daredevil sea-air coordinated Operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions,#ICG 02 Chetak Helicopters ex-Daman & Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from Barge MV Mangalam reported aground off #Revdanda #Mumbai today. All crew safe", the Indian Coast Guard tweeted. (ANI)