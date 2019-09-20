Case against Azam Khan's son for encroaching upon govt land in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's elder son Adib Khan and others for allegedly purchasing and constructing buildings at government land here on Friday.



Nayab Tehsildar Krishna Gopal Mishra has lodged the FIR against Khan and 36 others for selling and purchasing the land which belongs to the district jail under section 154 of the CrPC at Ganj police station here.

In his complaint, Mishra said that the Municipal Corporation staff in presence of jail authorities carried out a ground check-in "Rampur jail and land behind it" and found that the land was illegally occupied by the accused.

The piece of land in question was sold by two persons -- Wahid Mayan and Khurshid Mayan, the FIR copy shows.

Over 80 cases are registered against Azam Khan, his two sons, and his wife for allegedly encroaching upon government land and illegally occupying private land. (ANI)