Case against ex-MLA, 3 others over 'illegal' colony in Gurugram

The case was registered under sections 7(i), and 7(ii) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, at the Sector-65 police station. The case was registered against Dinesh Bhardwaj, Ved Prakash Ahuja, Raj Kumar Chugh and former Gurugram MLA Umesh Agarwal, said the police on Saturday, adding that an investigation is underway.

Gurugram, May 22 (IANS) The department of town and country planning (DTCP) in Gurugram has registered a case against four persons, including a former city MLA, for allegedly developing an illegal colony on an agricultural land in Sector-69 under the Badshahpur tehsil area.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the revenue estate of village Badshahpur, Sector-69 falls within notified Urban Area Gurugram declared under sector 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Act, 1975.

District town planner (enforcement) R.S. Batth said, any land owner shall get a licence from the Director, Town Country Planing, Haryana, Chandigarh before carving out any colony within the notified area.

"Sections 7 (i), 7(ii) and 7 (iii) of the Act prohibits for carving out the colony, construction and erect or re-erect any building in the notified area but these offenders have violated the provisions of the section for the purpose of developing the colony,"ABatthAsaid.

The official said that the land situated at Khasra No. 64/9, 11, 12, 19 and 20 in the revenue estate of Sector-69.A

"The land belongs to Dinesh Bhardwaj and as per an enquiry it has been found that the land owner have carved out an unauthorised colony with the involvement and support of three others including the Ex MLA Umesh Agarwal. They were developing illegal Colony in the name of "Avenue 69" the FIR said.

The DTCP officials said that a road network and an office were constructed on the land. The DTCP had also issued a show cause notice in June 2019 under section 10(2) of the act against the violation.

"This land was an agricultural land and development of an illegal colony can't be allowed in this area. No permission was taken for developing it. We request the people not to buy plots in such colonies as they could lose money and face penal action," BatthAsaid.

The former MLA, when contacted by IANS, did not comment on the matter.

