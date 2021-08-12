Case against firm over illegal underpass closure on expressway

The underpass at the Vatika Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway was closed on Wednesday afternoon which caused a heavy traffic congestion, the police said.

Gurugram, Aug 12 (IANS) A case has been filed against the National Highways Authority of India concessionaire Pink City employees for illegally blocking an underpass here on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, the police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against an employee Anil Rathi and other employees of the company at Kherki Daula police station following a complaint by the Gurugram traffic police.

However, on Wednesday night, an "obstacle" was removed from the underpass for smooth traffic movement and no jam was reported on Thursday.

"No alternative route was arranged by the company employees before closing it. Also, permission was not even taken from the traffic police by the employees. Hence an FIR was registered against them," Ravinder Tomer, DCP (traffic), said.

