Case against hospital after Covid positive judge finds no doctors

The judge reached the Naraina hospital along with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anil Mishra, on Wednesday and both were stunned to see the disorder.

Kanpur, April 22 (IANS) A private medical facility in Kanpur has been booked for lack of facilities and negligence after the district judge who had tested positive for Covid-19, went to the hospital and saw the state of affairs.

The CMO later lodged a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, Mishra said that he accompanied Justice R.P. Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19, after informing the hospital's manager Amit Narain.

"We took the elevator to take the judge to an upper floor, but it got stuck for a long time. After we got out of the elevator, there were no doctors to take care of Covid-19 patients and neither was any specialist present to attend to Singh," he said.

Several attendants, who were present there, also complained of negligence.

The judge immediately asked the CMO to pull up the private medical college and ordered legal action against it over the negligence.

The CMO went to Panki police station and lodged a complaint of negligence against the hospital.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said: "An FIR has been registered against Naraina Medical College's manager Amit Narain, doctors and staff members."

The staff members have not been named in the FIR.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

